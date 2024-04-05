Pakistan prospect Usman Khan banned from UAE cricket for five years

Sports

AFP
05 April, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2024, 10:42 pm

Related News

Pakistan prospect Usman Khan banned from UAE cricket for five years

The 28-year-old was "found to have breached his obligations owed to Emirates Cricket Board", said a statement from the UAE governing body.

AFP
05 April, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2024, 10:42 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

UAE-based batsman Usman Khan was banned from Emirati cricket for five years on Friday after he joined a Pakistan training camp in an apparent bid to play for the country of his birth.

Khan, who has been living and playing in the United Arab Emirates with the intention of representing the Gulf country, was called up to the Pakistan camp after blazing back-to-back centuries last month in the Pakistan Super League.

The 28-year-old was "found to have breached his obligations owed to Emirates Cricket Board", said a statement from the UAE governing body.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"After a detailed investigation, Usman was found to have misrepresented to ECB about his decision to play for the UAE team and has used the opportunities and development provided by the ECB to him to seek out other prospects."

The decision rules Khan, who was reportedly 14 months from satisfying the residency requirement to play for the UAE, out of the ILT20 and Abu Dhabi T10, both played in the country.

He will now target Pakistan's T20 series against New Zealand and a ticket to the T20 World Cup in June, which will be held in the United States and the West Indies.

Cricket

Usman Khan / Pakistan Cricket Team / UAE cricket team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

These temporary &#039;villages,&#039; typically comprising a few bamboo houses, are erected solely for the dry season, dismantled preemptively before the onset of monsoon floods. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

The strange mobile villages of haor

15h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Sparkle with a conscience: The rise of moissanite lab stones

13h | Mode
Photos: Collected

A bright, bold and colourful Eid

14h | Mode
The Cambridge University Botanic Garden is home to 8,000 plant species representing every corner of the globe, including this Jade Vine. PHOTO: ADHIP ADITYA

A day out in the Cambridge University Botanic Garden

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

What Biden Said Criticized Israel

What Biden Said Criticized Israel

4h | Videos
Human waste is becoming popular as fertilizer in Mexico

Human waste is becoming popular as fertilizer in Mexico

5h | Videos
Expatriates' Eid joy is hampered by the high price of tickets

Expatriates' Eid joy is hampered by the high price of tickets

1d | Videos
Paradise of Tulip

Paradise of Tulip

1h | Videos