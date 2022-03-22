No way a player can leave team during a series: BCB President

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants wanted Taskin Ahmed as the replacement of Mark Wood for the upcoming season. They even contacted Taskin and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) regarding the speedster's availability. But BCB rejected Taskin's NOC since they wanted him to continue with the team in South Africa for the final ODI and two Tests later this month.

And Taskin accepted the decision.

BCB President Nazmul Hassan Papon told the media on Tuesday that a player can't leave the team in the middle of a series. He can participate in the IPL, if he wants, after the series ends.

Nazmul further mentioned he can even take a leave from the Sri Lanka Test series if he wants to play in IPL.

"We have no problem letting him play in IPL, but not during the middle of the series. We have talked with him. He can go after the series, even he can take a leave from the Sri Lanka series if he wants. But no way we can let him go in the middle of a series," Nazmul said.

The seamer said he was interested to play in IPL but he let the board decide.

"If I get the chance, I will definitely play. But it depends on the board. I will respect their decision regarding this," Taskin told The Business Standard (TBS).