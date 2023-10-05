New Zealand's Devon Conway smashes ICC World Cup's first century

Devon Conway blasted his way to an 83-ball hundred in the opening match of the ICC World Cup 2023 against England at Ahmedabad on Thursday.

In reply to a target of 283 set by defending champions England, the finalists of the last edition of the World Cup got off to a rollicking start and are on course for a big victory.

Conway's innings so far has had two 6's and 14 4's as he has taken the England bowlers to all parts of the massive Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium.

The left-handed opener has been ably supported in the innings by Rachin Ravindra, who is edging closer to an century of his own.

This is the 32-year-old South Africa-born batter's fifth ODI hundred.