Nepal's Lamichhane likely to miss T20 World Cup after US embassy denies him visa

Sports

Hindustan Times
22 May, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 08:10 pm

Related News

Nepal's Lamichhane likely to miss T20 World Cup after US embassy denies him visa

Gearing up to play in their only second T20 World Cup, Nepal have been placed in Group D along with South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and the Netherlands.

Hindustan Times
22 May, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 08:10 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Kathmandu, Nepal's high-profile cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane on Wednesday claimed that the US embassy has denied him visa for the upcoming T20 World Cup, where he was hoping to make a comeback to international cricket following his acquittal in a rape case.

In a huge setback to his career, Lamichhane, the only cricketer from Nepal to have played in IPL, was arrested in September 2022 on allegations of raping an 18-year-old girl. He was later released on bail but remained suspended from domestic and international cricket.

Exactly a week ago, the 23-year-old leg-spinner was acquitted by an appeals court following which the ICC allowed the Nepal cricket board to add him to the World Cup squad.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"And the @USEmbassyNepal did it again what they did back in 2019, they denied my Visa for the T-20 World Cup happening in USA and West Indies. Unfortunate. I am sorry to all the well wishers of Nepal Cricket. @USAmbNepal @CricketNep," Lamichhane posted on X, quoting an earlier post when he was denied visa in 2019.

In 2019, Lamichhane was looking to compete in the Caribbean Premier League but was denied visa by the US embassy.

Gearing up to play in their only second T20 World Cup, Nepal have been placed in Group D along with South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and the Netherlands.

In the absence of Lamichhane, Nepal had handed the reins of the team to batting all-rounder Rohit Paudel.

The Cricket Association of Nepal president Chatur Bahadur Chand was recently quoted as saying in media reports that they are looking to add Lamichhane to their World Cup squad.

In 51 ODIs, Lamichhane has taken 112 wickets and is close to completing 100-wicket milestone in the T20 format. He has so far featured in 52 T20Is, taking 98 wickets.

Top News / Cricket

Sandeep Lamichhane / Nepal Cricket Team / T20 World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

4 skills the next-gen data scientists need

9h | Pursuit
A light but strong framework is required for making a palki, which Mahidul buys from steel shops, and then adds wood and other materials for decoration. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Return of the palki: Bearing the weight of nostalgia

8h | Panorama
Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

1d | Features
From April to June, Jarul flowers are seen in places like roadsides, grown naturally. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Jarul: Petals that touch our souls

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the work of Israel's intelligence agency Mossad?

What is the work of Israel's intelligence agency Mossad?

47m | Videos
How Air Turbulence Causes Hazards in the Sky

How Air Turbulence Causes Hazards in the Sky

1h | Videos
Local people expressed about the death of MP Anar

Local people expressed about the death of MP Anar

2h | Videos
NBR plan for mandatory return submission likely to impact wedding, medical sector

NBR plan for mandatory return submission likely to impact wedding, medical sector

2h | Videos