South Africa hold nerves to see off Nepal in tight T20 World Cup clash

South Africa held their nerves to earn a one-run victory against Nepal in Kingstown and remain unbeaten in the group stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup. It was Nepal's game to lose for the most part but Ottneil Baartman successfully defended seven runs in the final over to hand South Africa an unlikely win.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

South Africa held their nerves to earn a one-run victory against Nepal in Kingstown and remain unbeaten in the group stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup. It was Nepal's game to lose for the most part but Ottneil Baartman successfully defended seven runs in the final over to hand South Africa an unlikely win.

More to follow..

