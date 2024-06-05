O'Dowd half-century helps Netherlands see off Nepal

Sports

AFP
05 June, 2024, 01:35 am
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 01:38 am

Related News

O'Dowd half-century helps Netherlands see off Nepal

O'Dowd's patient knock off 48 balls saw the Dutch home safely at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, finishing on 109-4 off 18.4 overs.

AFP
05 June, 2024, 01:35 am
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 01:38 am
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Max O'Dowd hit an unbeaten 54 to guide the Netherlands to a six-wicket victory over Nepal in their T20 World Cup Group D clash on Tuesday.

O'Dowd's patient knock off 48 balls saw the Dutch home safely at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, finishing on 109-4 off 18.4 overs.

Earlier, Nepal had been restricted to 106 all out after a disciplined bowling performance by the Netherlands.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Cricket / T20 World Cup

The Netherlands Cricket Team / Nepal Cricket Team / T20 world cup 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The tea tasting process involves tasting tea liquors in cups. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Meet Maisha Rahman, Bangladesh's first female tea auctioneer

17h | Panorama
The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

1d | Panorama
Residents across coastal Bangladesh reported a harrowing experience as Cyclone Remal battered the region, unleashing heavy rain and ferocious winds unseen in recent memory. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

How Cyclone Remal and amateur radio brought two 'dead' Bangladeshis in India to life

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Promote your brand with these corporate gift box ideas

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

17 national elections in 77 years; Nehru to Modi

17 national elections in 77 years; Nehru to Modi

5h | Videos
Is Modi Losing His Majority? No Path Forward Without a Coalition!

Is Modi Losing His Majority? No Path Forward Without a Coalition!

6h | Videos
Bangladesh will get Tk 2.5 crore even if they do not win any match

Bangladesh will get Tk 2.5 crore even if they do not win any match

3h | Videos
1kg camera is selling for 20 thousand taka in Rajshahi

1kg camera is selling for 20 thousand taka in Rajshahi

7h | Videos