O'Dowd half-century helps Netherlands see off Nepal

Max O'Dowd hit an unbeaten 54 to guide the Netherlands to a six-wicket victory over Nepal in their T20 World Cup Group D clash on Tuesday.

O'Dowd's patient knock off 48 balls saw the Dutch home safely at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, finishing on 109-4 off 18.4 overs.

Earlier, Nepal had been restricted to 106 all out after a disciplined bowling performance by the Netherlands.