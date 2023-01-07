Nasir Hossain issues public apology to journalist for losing temper

TBS Report
07 January, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 08:12 pm

He was reminded of that incident on Saturday with one of the journalists asking if it was professional conduct. Nasir, who came to the press conference after winning  against Khulna Tigers, said, "I am sorry for that. Where is he [the journalist]? I don't actually know him personally."

Dhaka Dominators captain Nasir Hossain has publicly apologised to the journalist whom he misbehaved with a couple of days ago in Mirpur. 

The incident happened on Thursday when the BPL trophy was unveiled with seven captains at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. At this time, the captains talked about their BPL thoughts. Nasir suddenly lost his temper in response to a journalist's question. He mocked the journalist and wanted to know his identity. 

He was reminded of that incident on Saturday with one of the journalists asking if it was professional conduct. Nasir, who came to the press conference after winning  against Khulna Tigers, said, "I am sorry for that. Where is he [the journalist]? I don't actually know him personally."

"Maybe [I don't know him] because I'm here in Mirpur after a long time.  I am sincerely sorry," added Nasir.

On that day, Nasir was asked how he felt on return as captain having missed the last season. Nasir did not let this question be finished and said instead, "Who are you, brother? The questioner said that he is a journalist. Then Nasir asked him to repeat his question and then said he felt " wow" to become the captain. 

