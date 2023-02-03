Rangpur prevail over Dhaka in Mirpur low-scorer

Despite Nurul Hasan's magnificent 61 off just 33 and Rony Talukdar's 34, Rangpur Riders found themselves in a very tricky position in a Mirpur low-scorer. In the end, Haris Rauf emerged as the hero as he got the ball away for a boundary to win the match for his team against Dhaka Dominators.

Nasir Hossain (4/20) made things interesting while defending 130. He got rid of Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan in the penultimate over, giving away just one run which meant Muktar Ali had to defend four off the last over. Azmatullah Omarzai ran a two and a single and gave the strike to Rauf who finished the game off with a boundary.

More to follow..