Dhaka dominated yet again as Rangpur ride on all-round Mahedi and Omarzai to victory

Sports

TBS Report
30 January, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 05:22 pm

Related News

Dhaka dominated yet again as Rangpur ride on all-round Mahedi and Omarzai to victory

Mahedi starred with the bat scoring 72 as Rangpur chased down 144 quite comfortably. Omarzai bagged a brace to restrict Dhaka inside 150. 

TBS Report
30 January, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 05:22 pm
Photo: RR
Photo: RR

Rangpur Riders rode on the performances of Mahedi Hasan and Azmatullah Omarzai to seal a dominating victory over Dhaka Dominators in Sylhet on Monday.

Mahedi starred with the bat scoring 72 as Rangpur chased down 144 quite comfortably. He also picked up a wicket giving away only 13 runs. Omarzai bagged a brace to restrict Dhaka inside 150. 

Chasing 145, Rangpur lost their opener, Mohammad Naim, for a duck in the second over. But Rony Talukdar and Mahedi built a quickfire 63-run partnership to weather the early storm. Mahedi actually dominated the partnership scoring 35 of those 63 runs in just 18 balls.

Rony bagged 29 off 28 balls. He hit five boundaries in his innings. 

Wickets kept on falling on the other end. Shoaib Malik and skipper Nurul Hasan were dismissed early after both scoring six runs each. But Mahedi kept on going. 

He built another useful 38-run partnership with Mohammad Nawaz before eventually getting dismissed for 72 off 43 balls. He hit six boundaries and five maximums all over the ground.

Nawaz and Omarzai then comfortably guided the Riders home with one over remaining. Nawaz remained unbeaten on 17 and Omarzai bagged 12 off 8 balls.

For Dhaka, Pakistani Salman Irshad bagged a brace. He was a tad expensive giving away 36 runs from his four overs. Amir Hamza, Al-Amin Hossain, and Soumya Sarkar picked up a wicket each. 

Batting first, Usman Ghani's unbeaten 73 took Dhaka to 144 for five. The Afghan batter scored at a strike rate of 133 where he hit seven boundaries and three maximums. 

Apart from him, only three other batters reached the double-digit mark and only one of them batted at more than 100 strike rate. Soumya and Mohammad Mithun scored 11 off 12 and 14 off 15 balls respectively. Skipper Nasir scored 29 off 22 balls hitting three boundaries and one maximum.

Omarzai was the star bowler for Rangpur with two for 27 to his name. Mahedi and Rakibul picked up a wicket each. Their economy rate was the highlight of the bowling with both spinners giving away 4.33 and 5.25 runs per over respectively.

Mahedi Hasan was adjudged the player of the match for his all-round performance with bat and bowl. 

"It was nice to get to fifty but I should have been there to finish the game," Mahedi said at the post-match presentation.

"I am enjoying both batting and bowling in this tournament. The plan was to bowl dot balls and you would get the wickets because of the pressure," he added.

Rangpur are now currently fourth on the table and they are on a three-match winning streak. Skipper Nurul said they are playing as a team in the last few matches and the result is now visible. 

"The bowlers bowled well and Mahedi played well at the top, so it was a good game for us. We are playing as a team in the last 4-5 games and that's why we have the momentum. We have four matches before the qualifiers and we will try to iron out some of the issues before that," Nurul said.

Cricket

Rangpur riders / Dhaka dominators / BPL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

The Hawkers: Where minimalism meets motifs

9h | Brands
TBS illustration

Where do Shariah-compliant mutual funds stand in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A subsidy war without winners

8h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Oppo Reno 8T first look revealed!

9h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Iconic villains of Bollywood

Iconic villains of Bollywood

46m | TBS Entertainment
Youths at the invitation of TBS

Youths at the invitation of TBS

3h | TBS Graduates
Predicting next three years is tough- Kutubuddin Ahmed

Predicting next three years is tough- Kutubuddin Ahmed

4h | TBS Round Table
Pakistan plunges into economic mess

Pakistan plunges into economic mess

7h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

4
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund