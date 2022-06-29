Nadal equals two sensational Grand Slam records with first-round win in Wimbledon

Sports

Hindustan Times
29 June, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 03:31 pm

Related News

Nadal equals two sensational Grand Slam records with first-round win in Wimbledon

With the win, Nadal now stands joint fourth in the list of most Grand Slam match wins in his career. His tally of 306 stands tied with tennis legend Martina Navratilova as the two stand behind Roger Federer (369), Serena Williams (365) and Novak Djokovic (328).

Hindustan Times
29 June, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 03:31 pm
Nadal equals two sensational Grand Slam records with first-round win in Wimbledon

Returning to the All England Club after three years, Rafael Nadal did not have it easy in his first match at the Wimbledon since suffering a semi-final exit against Roger Federer in 2019. But the Spaniard overcame the scare, fighting back after dropping the third set and falling a break down in the fourth to eventually beat Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. And with the win on Centre Court on Tuesday, Nadal equalled not one, but two sensational Grand Slam records.

It was a comfortable two-set lead for Nadal but 41st-ranked Cerundolo, who was making his Wimbledon debut on Tuesday, looked to beat the Spaniard in his own game to grab the third set and then take an early 3-1 lead in the fourth. But Nadal found his rhythm once again as he beat Cerundolo 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 to reach the second round in Wimbledon for the 15th time in his career.

With the win, Nadal now stands joint fourth in the list of most Grand Slam match wins in his career. His tally of 306 stands tied with tennis legend Martina Navratilova as the two stand behind Roger Federer (369), Serena Williams (365) and Novak Djokovic (328).

Nadal also became the fifth male tennis player to win his first 15 Grand Slam matches in a single season in the Open Era after Rod Laver (1969), Mats Wilander (1988), Jim Courier (1992), and Djokovic (2016 and 2021).

Nadal's run of 15 Slam matches wins includes title victories in the Australian Open and French Open. This is the first time in his career he has won the first two majors in a calendar year and now bids for the Calendar Slam. Nadal is also a two-time winner at the All England Club having won in 2008 and 2010.

 

Others

Rafael Nadal / wimbledon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mahathir accused financial titans of seeking to reverse decades of economic development that propelled tens of millions into the middle class. Photo: Bloomberg

George Soros, Mahathir and the legacy of 1997

2h | Panorama
If Bangladesh produces and exports high-value-added MMF products right now, we can increase our total export by around 25% in value. Photo: Mumit M

Time ripe for Bangladesh RMG sector to focus more on man-made fibres

5h | Panorama
Human Library Bangladesh has organised so far nine sessions; eight have been held in different parts of Dhaka and one in Khulna. Photo: Courtesy

Human Library Bangladesh: Where the halls come alive with human voices

7h | Panorama
Abortion is a part of healthcare. Photo: Bloomberg

Abortion is healthcare and women’s rights are human rights

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ferry terminals wears deserted look, traders fear losses

Ferry terminals wears deserted look, traders fear losses

27m | Videos
Top 10: World’s longest bridges

Top 10: World’s longest bridges

42m | Videos
Archeological artefacts getting ruined locked in store room

Archeological artefacts getting ruined locked in store room

5h | Videos
Photo: TBS

WB to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next 5yrs

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture