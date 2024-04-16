Nadal wins first match on injury comeback at Barcelona Open

Sports

AFP
16 April, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2024, 10:34 pm

Nadal wins first match on injury comeback at Barcelona Open

The 22-time Grand Slam champion had not played an ATP Tour match since January but dispatched the Italian 6-2, 6-3 in one hour and 25 minutes to reach the second round.

AFP
16 April, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2024, 10:34 pm
Photo: ATP
Photo: ATP

Rafael Nadal made light work of Flavio Cobolli on a triumphant return from injury at the Barcelona Open on Tuesday.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion had not played an ATP Tour match since January but dispatched the Italian 6-2, 6-3 in one hour and 25 minutes to reach the second round.

Others

Rafael Nadal / Tennis

