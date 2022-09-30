My best wishes are with Bangladesh for the World Cup: Mahmudullah

"Expectations are always high," he said. "I believe our team will do very well in the World Cup. My best wishes are with the team for the tournament."

Bangladesh's maiden franchise-based hockey tournament will be underway from 28 October. The tournament, named as the Hockey Champions Trophy, will feature six teams. The logo unveiling ceremony of the tournament was held at Bashundhara ICCB Hall-5. Former Bangladesh cricket team captain Mahmudullah was one of the guests present in the event.

The all-rounder spoke to the reporters after the function and wished Bangladesh luck for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. 

"Expectations are always high," he said. "I believe our team will do very well in the World Cup. My best wishes are with the team for the tournament."

Mahmudullah skippered the side in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup but lack of form with the bat forced the team management to exclude him from the squad for this year's mega event. Mahmudullah is likely to continue to play ODI cricket and domestic T20s and expects to make a comeback into the T20 side soon.

