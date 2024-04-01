Bowlers’ paradise in Chattogram but Bangladesh all but out of the contest in 2nd Test

Did the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) pitch change overnight during the second Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka? One can surely ask that question. On a pitch where the batters enjoyed batting the most (mostly Sri Lankan batters) in the first two days, it suddenly turned into a bowling minefield on the third day. Or did it really?

586 runs were scored in 174 overs by the batters for the loss of 11 wickets in the first two days. And on the third day? 225 runs for the loss of 15 wickets in 78.4 overs.

No, it didn't turn into a minefield for the batters. Credit is due to the bowlers (in some cases, batters too) for bowling in the right areas and making the batters play according to plan. But the way most Bangladesh batters got out did raise the question of whether they have learnt to play Test cricket yet.

But it wasn't only Bangladesh batters. After bowling the hosts out for a petty 178 runs after their mammoth first innings total of 531, Sri Lanka opted to bat again in the second innings and lost six wickets in the final session of the day scoring 102 runs.

The visitors are currently way ahead in the Test match, leading by 455 runs with four more wickets in hand.

Fast bowlers stole the show on what was deemed to be a 'spinners' paradise' from the third or fourth day at Chattogram. Of the 15 wickets that fell on the day, 13 wickets were picked up by the pacers.

After a fiery show by the Lankan pace trio in the first two sessions of the day, it was Hasan Mahmud and Khaled Mahmud breathing fire for the hosts and sharing six Sri Lankan wickets between them in the final session.

Hasan impressed again on his debut Test. After bagging a brace in the first innings, the debutant has picked four wickets for 51 runs in the second innings so far. He picked up the wickets of Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal and the in-form skipper Dhananjaya de Silva. The 24-year-old could very well go on and pick up his maiden five-for in Test cricket on his debut.

Khaled has bagged a brace so far conceding 29 runs from his 9 overs. Shakib Al Hasan and Taijul Islam remained wicketless.

Earlier, Bangladesh had a bright start with the bat thanks to Zakir Hasan and nightwatcher Taijul Islam. The duo survived the first hour of the day's play without any hassles. But once Zakir was dismissed for 54, the floodgate opened and there was no stopping the flow of wickets.

They were eventually dismissed for 178, their fifth successive sub-200 score in Test cricket.

Among the batters, Only Zakir got to a half-century for the hosts, and even he was out for 54. Mominul Haque was resilient for a while for his 33-run innings. He was solid but the others did not stay with him.

Shakib Al Hasan fell LBW and Litton Das fell nicking behind - both in the same over. Mehidy Hasan Miraz was lucky to survive a dropped chance but fell soon after.

The tail did not last long either.

There were no 50-run stands for the hosts.

Sri Lanka bowled well, but this was nevertheless a mistake-riddled innings from Bangladesh.

Sri Lankan bowlers shared wickets among themselves but Asitha picked up innings-best figures of 4 for 34, outshining even Vishwa Fernando who bowled with heart to dismiss the overnight batters. Vishwa finished with 2 for 38, Kumara got 2 for 19, and Prabath Jayasuriya finished with 2 for 65.