Mushfiqur, Joy warm up well for New Zealand Test with fifties

Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudul Hasan Joy hit fifties in the two-day practice game against New Zealand XI before the match predictably ended in a draw today at Mount Maunganui.

Mushfiqur and opener Joy struck identical 66 as Bangladesh reached 269-8 at stumps after New Zealand XI declared their innings at 146-7.

But while Joy made the most use of his chance, his opening partner Shadman Islam was out for duck. Najmul Hossain Shanto who batted at No.3 position scored 27.

Captain Mominul Haque also failed to warm up well after scoring just 9. Joy who hammered 11 boundaries in his 131- ball 66 held the one end amid the top order wobble.

He and Mushfiqur shared 44-run before Joy was dismissed. Mushfiqur then added further 74-run with Liton Das for the fifth wicket stand. Liton scored 41 off 68, hitting seven fours.

Mushfiqur however clobbered seven fours and one six for his 66 off 91. Yasir Ali made 21 while Mehidy Hasan Miraz was not out on 20.

Miraz earlier also took 2-14 to complement pacers Abu Jayed Rahi and Taskin Ahmed who gave local batters a torrid period. Rahi ended with 3-36 and Taskin who didn't bowl on the final day, finished with overnight 2-26.

Jakob Bhula was the top-scorer for New Zealand XI with 57 while Ma'ara Ave made 33.

Bangladesh will play the first Test against New Zealand in Mount Manganui, starting from January 1. The second Test is in Christchurch from January 9-13.