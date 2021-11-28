Mushfiqur becomes Bangladesh's highest run-scorer in Tests

Mushfiqur Rahim became Bangladesh's highest Test run-scorer surpassing Tamim Iqbal after scoring 12 runs during the first Test against Pakistan at Chattogram on Saturday.

Mushfiqur surpassed Tamim's 4788 runs in the second innings on Day 3, Mushfiq glanced Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi towards square leg for a single to reach the milestone.

Mushfiq played 76 matches and 140 innings to surpass the milestone which was acquired by Tamim in 64 Test matches.

The wicket-keeper batter is also on the verge to reach another milestone by scoring 5000 runs in the longest format of cricket.

The 34-year-old played a brilliant knock in the first innings to score 91 runs off 225 with 11 boundaries and became the highest run-scorer in the country.

Mushfiqur took the throne of Tamim's highest run in the second innings.

Tamim was ruled out of the ongoing series after suffering a thumb injury during Everest Premier League (EPL), he will also miss the Test series against New Zealand in January.