Mushfiqur becomes Bangladesh's highest run-scorer in Tests

Sports

TBS Report
28 November, 2021, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 08:33 pm

Related News

Mushfiqur becomes Bangladesh's highest run-scorer in Tests

Mushfiq played 76 matches and 140 innings to surpass the milestone which was acquired by Tamim in 64 Test matches.

TBS Report
28 November, 2021, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 08:33 pm
Photo: Ratan Gomes/BCB
Photo: Ratan Gomes/BCB

Mushfiqur Rahim became Bangladesh's highest Test run-scorer surpassing Tamim Iqbal after scoring 12 runs during the first Test against Pakistan at Chattogram on Saturday.

Mushfiqur surpassed Tamim's 4788 runs in the second innings on Day 3, Mushfiq glanced Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi towards square leg for a single to reach the milestone.

Mushfiq played 76 matches and 140 innings to surpass the milestone which was acquired by Tamim in 64 Test matches.

The wicket-keeper batter is also on the verge to reach another milestone by scoring 5000 runs in the longest format of cricket.

The 34-year-old played a brilliant knock in the first innings to score 91 runs off 225 with 11 boundaries and became the highest run-scorer in the country.

Mushfiqur took the throne of Tamim's highest run in the second innings.

Tamim was ruled out of the ongoing series after suffering a thumb injury during Everest Premier League (EPL), he will also miss the Test series against New Zealand in January.

Cricket

Mushfiqur Rahim / Bangladesh vs Pakistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mominul Islam, the Managing Director of IPDC

IPDC Finance: The transformational pioneers of NBFIs in Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Breaking the stereotype: Rise of non-metal jewellery

8h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

DIRD: Meet the company that pioneered geotextile manufacturing in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

22h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

World races to contain new Omicron variant

World races to contain new Omicron variant

1d | Videos
8 expressways by 2041 to boost regional connectivity

8 expressways by 2041 to boost regional connectivity

1d | Videos
Foods of Rajshahi that you should not miss

Foods of Rajshahi that you should not miss

1d | Videos
Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

6
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 