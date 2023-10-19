Mushfiq second Bangladeshi to reach 1000 WC runs, goes past Viv Richards, Sourav Ganguly

TBS Report
19 October, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 06:12 pm

With his first four runs in the innings, he joined Shakib Al Hasan as the second Bangladeshi to enter the 1000-run club in World Cups. Shakib leads the chart with 1,201 runs, making him the highest run-scorer among Bangladeshi batsmen in World Cups.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Mushfiqurr Rahim became the second Bangladeshi batter to reach 1000 runs in cricket World Cup, achieving a milestone that placed him ahead of cricketing legends like Viv Richards, Sourav Ganguly, and Mark Waugh in terms of World Cup runs scored.

With his first four runs in the innings, he joined Shakib Al Hasan as the second Bangladeshi to enter the 1000-run club in World Cups. Shakib leads the chart with 1,201 runs, making him the highest run-scorer among Bangladeshi batsmen in World Cups.

Before the World Cup, the trio of Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, and Mushfiqur Rahim had played an equal number of matches, totaling 29 in World Cups. However, with Tamim absent in this edition, Mushfiqur took the lead, playing the highest number of matches (33) for Bangladesh in the World Cup.

As Mushfiqur reached this milestone, he etched his name among cricketing greats, leaving behind iconic figures in the history of the game. 

Mushfiq bagged 38 runs from 46 balls hitting one boundary and one maximum.

