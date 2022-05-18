Mushfiq becomes the first-ever Bangladeshi batter to reach 5000 runs

TBS Report
18 May, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 11:51 am

Mushfiq becomes the first-ever Bangladeshi batter to reach 5000 runs

Mushfiq needed 68 runs to reach the milestone. 

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Mushfiqur Rahim has won the race to become the first-ever Bangladeshi batter to reach 5000 Test runs on Wednesday. Mushfiq needed 68 runs to reach the milestone. 

He nudged the ball down to fine leg off  Asitha Fernando for a couple to reach the milestone.

Right after him is Tamim Iqbal who is now 19 runs away. He scored an unbeaten 133 before retiring hurt with a cramp on Tuesday.

Mushfiq reached the milestone in 81 matches with an average of 36.77. He has seven centuries and 26 fifties in his bag with a highest score of 219*. 

He made his debut at Lord's in 2005. 

 

