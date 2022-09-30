Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah for remainder of T20I series against South Africa

Sports

Hindustan Times
30 September, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 30 September, 2022, 10:37 am

Related News

Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah for remainder of T20I series against South Africa

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has decided to rope in pacer Siraj for India's home assignment against South Africa after Bumrah sustained a back injury in the build-up to the first T20I between the two teams. Bumrah, who missed the entire Asia Cup 2022 due to a back injury, is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team.

Hindustan Times
30 September, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 30 September, 2022, 10:37 am
Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah for remainder of T20I series against South Africa

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that pace ace Jasprit Bumrah will miss the remainder of the ongoing T20I series between India and South Africa. On Friday, the apex cricket board in India revealed that speedster Bumrah has been replaced by pacer Mohammed Siraj for the T20I series.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has decided to rope in pacer Siraj for India's home assignment against South Africa after Bumrah sustained a back injury in the build-up to the first T20I between the two teams. Bumrah, who missed the entire Asia Cup 2022 due to a back injury, is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team.

India's numero uno pacer Bumrah is doubtful for the T20 World Cup 2022 starting next month in Australia. Bumrah failed to feature in the series opener between India and South Africa on Wednesday after the star pacer complained of back pain. According to multiple reports, Bumrah will miss the flight to Australia due to a back stress fracture.

Bumrah was not at his usual best in the last two internationals that he played against World Champions Australia in the three-match T20I series after the Asia Cup. "Bumrah is not going to play the T20 World Cup for sure. He has a serious back condition. It's a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months," a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The report added that star pacers Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Shami are in the fray to replace Bumrah in the main squad for the T20 World Cup. Earlier, veteran Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to a knee injury.

Team India's squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj.

Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah / Mohammed Siraj

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cover of &#039;Hajaro Prabad-Prabachane Chatga&#039; by Alamgir Apu.

'Hajaro Prabad-Prabachane Chatga': An important documentation of the Chatgaiya dialect

1h | Splash
Photo: Courtesy

Tahirpur: The fabled birthplace of Durga Puja in Bengal

1h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

'This time the Committee did not merely recommend, we now have an inter-ministerial agreement to save Dhaleshwari river'

1h | Interviews
Dhaleshwari: The near-death of a river

Dhaleshwari: The near-death of a river

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is operation the only solution for hernia?

Is operation the only solution for hernia?

35m | Videos
NASA’s DART hits target asteroid in Earth defense test

NASA’s DART hits target asteroid in Earth defense test

1h | Videos
How cardiologists are there in Bangladesh for children?

How cardiologists are there in Bangladesh for children?

1h | Videos
Queen Nefertiti's true beauty could soon be revealed

Queen Nefertiti's true beauty could soon be revealed

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets

4
How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run
Economy

How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run

5
Representational image: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Economy

Saif Powertec to launch Chattogram-UAE direct cargo ship 

6
Photo: Mumit M
Economy

Padma Bridge to boost wage by 2-4% in south, lessen climate impacts: World Bank