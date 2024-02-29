Bumrah back for India's final Test against England, Rahul still recovering

Sports

Reuters
29 February, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 04:41 pm

Related News

Bumrah back for India's final Test against England, Rahul still recovering

India rested Bumrah for the fourth test in Ranchi, where Rohit Sharma and his men grabbed an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Reuters
29 February, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 04:41 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will reunite with the India team for the fifth and final test against England, but middle order batter KL Rahul has not fully recovered from a quadricep tendon injury, the Indian cricket board said on Thursday.

India rested Bumrah for the fourth test in Ranchi, where Rohit Sharma and his men grabbed an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Rahul remains sidelined since hurting himself in the opening test in Hyderabad and, according to media reports, was in London to consult a specialist.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring him and coordinating with specialists in London for further management of his issue," Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

Akash Deep impressed in his test debut in Ranchi as India's second seamer alongside Mohammed Siraj, and could join Bumrah in India's pace attack for the final test in Dharamsala from March 7.

Frontline seamer Mohammed Shami missed the entire series with a heel injury and underwent a surgery earlier this week.

"He is recovering well and will soon head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to commence his rehabilitation process," Shah said of Shami.

Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah / India Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

29 February: What makes the leap day 'extra' special

4h | Features
20-year-old Shojib works as a machine operator at a shopping bag factory despite his challenges. Photo: SEID

Meet Shojib: Defying limits despite hearing and speech impairments

9h | Panorama
Illustration: DALL·E 3

Fear is power: The link between public health concerns and corporate profit

6h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Win the mind game: How to ace critical interview questions

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Disney plans $8.5bn merger for ailing India unit

Disney plans $8.5bn merger for ailing India unit

2h | Videos
Annual income from lovebird farm in Mymensingh is Tk 5 lakh

Annual income from lovebird farm in Mymensingh is Tk 5 lakh

5h | Videos
A shoe is made in a minimum of 70-80 steps

A shoe is made in a minimum of 70-80 steps

20h | Videos
Bangladesh up 7 notches on economic freedom index, score unchanged

Bangladesh up 7 notches on economic freedom index, score unchanged

8h | Videos