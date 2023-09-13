Mishu's dream of flying Bangladesh's flag in Ironman World Championship finally comes true

Mishu Biswas - Additional Deputy Police Commissioner of the Detective Branch, DMP - finally made his dream come true. He was one of the five Bangladeshi flag bearers in the Ironman World Championship in Nice. And he successfully completed all the activities - swimming, cycling, and running - in 13 hours and 41 minutes.

He finished swimming in 1 hour and 33 minutes, then took 8 hours and 2 minutes for cycling and lastly finished running in 3 hours and 49 minutes.

"I am very glad to have completed the world championship. The dream finally came true," Mishu told The Business Standard (TBS) after conquering the toughest one-day sport.

Mishu worked hard for three years for this, starting everything from scratch. According to him, it was a 'brutal' race, where even the best of the best suffered. Cycling was the toughest according to him.

"It was a culmination of my three years of hard training. It was a brutal race no doubt. Even the pro athletes suffered a lot, many athletes had accidents during the very technical and dangerous bike course in cycling."

"The elevation of the bike course was almost 2500m which is very tough and the downhill part was very technical and scary. Moreover, the scorching heat made the race even tougher," he added.

Mishu is currently in his recovery process and then he will prepare for the next race soon.

2186 athletes from 93 countries participated in the Ironman World Championship, among them five participants represented Bangladesh.

Four out of five Bangladeshi participants finished the race and one participant became sick after swimming and was taken to hospital immediately.

Arafat was the fastest to finish as he clocked 11 hours 31 minutes and 08 seconds. Arifur Rahman took 13 hours 12 minutes and 23 seconds, and Shubho De finished in 15 hours 28 minutes and 34 seconds.