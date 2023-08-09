Bangladesh Bank finally allows Arafat to compete in future Ironman competitions

Sports

TBS Report
09 August, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 01:20 am

Related News

Bangladesh Bank finally allows Arafat to compete in future Ironman competitions

Along with the two Ironman competitions in France and Finland, Arafat also applied to take part in the Ironman Malaysia and the Berlin Marathon and he will now get permission to take part there as well. 

TBS Report
09 August, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 01:20 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Bank, where Mohammad Shamsuzzaman Arafat works as a Deputy Director, has finally granted him permission to take part in future Ironman triathlon competitions. 

Arafat was initially not given permission to compete in future by his employer but now that decision has been overturned. 

He made headlines in 2017 when he became the first Bangladeshi to finish the Ironman triathlon in Malaysia and is the first and only Bangladeshi to participate in the Ironman World Championship and Ironman 70.3 World Championship. 

He was initially not getting permission to take part in the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Finland and the Ironman World Championship in France later this year. 

Along with the two Ironman competitions in France and Finland, Arafat also applied to take part in the Ironman Malaysia and the Berlin Marathon and he will now get permission to take part there as well. 

The Additional Director Md Shafiqul Islam Khan later on Wednesday, after getting the approval from Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder gave Arafat permission to take part in the four competitions which will take place between 15 August and 10 October this year. 

 

 

Top News / Others

Mohammad Shamsuzzaman Arafat / Ironman World Championship

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

3h | Panorama
The snow leopard is the apex predator in the Himalayas. Photo: COLLECTED

Mystical guardians of the Himalayas: The enigmatic snow leopards

21h | Earth
Alexander V Mantytskiy, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Sketch: TBS

Most acute food crises provoked by the US and its allies

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

18h | TBS Stories
Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

18h | TBS SPORTS
Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

19h | TBS Stories
Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state governor, Joao Doria, and director of Instituto Butantan, Dimas Tadeu Covas, hold boxes of the China&#039;s Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as a cargo plane containing the vaccines arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil November 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

First doses of China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Brazil