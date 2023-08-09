Bangladesh Bank finally allows Arafat to compete in future Ironman competitions

Bangladesh Bank, where Mohammad Shamsuzzaman Arafat works as a Deputy Director, has finally granted him permission to take part in future Ironman triathlon competitions.

Arafat was initially not given permission to compete in future by his employer but now that decision has been overturned.

He made headlines in 2017 when he became the first Bangladeshi to finish the Ironman triathlon in Malaysia and is the first and only Bangladeshi to participate in the Ironman World Championship and Ironman 70.3 World Championship.

He was initially not getting permission to take part in the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Finland and the Ironman World Championship in France later this year.

Along with the two Ironman competitions in France and Finland, Arafat also applied to take part in the Ironman Malaysia and the Berlin Marathon and he will now get permission to take part there as well.

The Additional Director Md Shafiqul Islam Khan later on Wednesday, after getting the approval from Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder gave Arafat permission to take part in the four competitions which will take place between 15 August and 10 October this year.