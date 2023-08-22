Five Bangladeshi triathletes to participate in Ironman World Championship in September

As many as five triathletes will represent Bangladesh for the first time in Ironman World Championship starting on 10 September in France.

Ironman competition is one of the series of long-distance triathlon races, consisting of a 2.4-mile (3.86 km) swim, a 112-mile (180.25 km) bicycle ride, and a marathon 26.22-mile (42.20 km) run, raced in that order.

The Ironman World Championship features winners of Ironman competitions from all parts of the world.

Mohammad Shamsuzzaman Arafat, the only man to take part in the Ironman World Championship, will be a part of the competition in France after getting permission from Bangladesh Bank where he works as a Deputy Director.

Mishu Biswas, Additional Deputy Police Commissioner of the Detective Branch, DMP, has also been selected to participate in the World Championship on the basis of his performance in Ironman Malaysia last year and Ironman Brazil this year.

A banker like Arafat, Arifur Rahman Belal will also participate in the World Championship. He works as a Principal Officer at Janata Bank.

Shuvo Dey - Head of Unit, Commercial at Banglalink - and Pabitra Das - working for PWD - the duo who took part in a few Ironman competitions in the last couple of years, will also represent Bangladesh in the World Championship.