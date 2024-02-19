Ironman Arafat qualifies for Ironman 70.3 World Championship in New Zealand

Sports

TBS Report
19 February, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2024, 05:37 pm

Related News

Ironman Arafat qualifies for Ironman 70.3 World Championship in New Zealand

“I couldn’t prepare myself for this race mentally and physically due to the uncertainty to participate in this race. I was a little upset and didn’t expect much from this race. For me, it's a great result and I am happy to qualify for the world championship for 3rd time. It's big honor to get qualified for the world championship.” Arafat expressed.

TBS Report
19 February, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2024, 05:37 pm
Ironman Arafat qualifies for Ironman 70.3 World Championship in New Zealand

Ironman Arafat is known as the flag bearer in multiple Ironman World Championships for Bangladesh in recent times. Now he qualified for the 2024 VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Taupo, New Zealand. 
 
Arafat working in The Central Bank and doing sports as hobby made remarkable highlights for Bangladesh in the global stage of Triathlon sports. He just finished Ironman 70.3 Bangsaen in Thailand with timing of 4 hours 57 minutes. In this race, he swam 1.9 km in 35 minutes 15 seconds, finished 90 KM Bicycle in 2 hours 30 minutes 38 seconds, and Ran 21.1 KM in 1 hour 45 minutes 27 seconds.

After finishing Ironman 70.3 Bangsaen he become 60th in his among 971 male athletes from 59 countries. He just secured his slot for "The Ironman 70.3 World Championship will be held in New Zealand on 14 and 15th December 2024.

"I couldn't prepare myself for this race mentally and physically due to the uncertainty to participate in this race. I was a little upset and didn't expect much from this race. For me, it's a great result and I am happy to qualify for the world championship for 3rd time. It's big honor to get qualified for the world championship." Arafat expressed.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He also added, " In the world championship the best of the best compete and i always get motivated to race against the world best."

Starting in triathlon in 2017 Ironman Malaysia, Arafat quickly rose through the ranks, with his impressive bike and run ability quickly placing him amongst the world's best. He also awarded Ironman All-World Athlete Gold status. 
Having four world championship medals, Arafat is the only Ironman 70.3 World Championship finisher from Bangladesh.

Others

Ironman World Championship

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Top 4 budget home Wifi router

7h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

AC quilts by Paakhi: Utmost comfort in milder weather

8h | Brands
With dihedral butterfly doors and aggressive curves, the i8 still looks more futuristic than any modern BMW in Dhaka’s roads today. Photo: Arfin Kazi

BMW i8: How a ‘Future Car’ stood the test of time

1d | Wheels
According to reports, although several companies in the country manufacture tyres, about 90% of the annual market demand for more than 25 lakh tyres is met by imports. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Bangladesh is now making cars. What about car tyres?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The first special train of Cox's Bazar will leave Dhaka on February 20

The first special train of Cox's Bazar will leave Dhaka on February 20

1h | Videos
Write-off recovery performance to determine bank MD appointments

Write-off recovery performance to determine bank MD appointments

4h | Videos
Chittagong International Trade Fair visitors are disappointed

Chittagong International Trade Fair visitors are disappointed

5h | Videos
Pakistan: What is the demand of two parties for the new coalition government?

Pakistan: What is the demand of two parties for the new coalition government?

5h | Videos