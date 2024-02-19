Ironman Arafat qualifies for Ironman 70.3 World Championship in New Zealand

Ironman Arafat is known as the flag bearer in multiple Ironman World Championships for Bangladesh in recent times. Now he qualified for the 2024 VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Taupo, New Zealand.



Arafat working in The Central Bank and doing sports as hobby made remarkable highlights for Bangladesh in the global stage of Triathlon sports. He just finished Ironman 70.3 Bangsaen in Thailand with timing of 4 hours 57 minutes. In this race, he swam 1.9 km in 35 minutes 15 seconds, finished 90 KM Bicycle in 2 hours 30 minutes 38 seconds, and Ran 21.1 KM in 1 hour 45 minutes 27 seconds.

After finishing Ironman 70.3 Bangsaen he become 60th in his among 971 male athletes from 59 countries. He just secured his slot for "The Ironman 70.3 World Championship will be held in New Zealand on 14 and 15th December 2024.

"I couldn't prepare myself for this race mentally and physically due to the uncertainty to participate in this race. I was a little upset and didn't expect much from this race. For me, it's a great result and I am happy to qualify for the world championship for 3rd time. It's big honor to get qualified for the world championship." Arafat expressed.

He also added, " In the world championship the best of the best compete and i always get motivated to race against the world best."

Starting in triathlon in 2017 Ironman Malaysia, Arafat quickly rose through the ranks, with his impressive bike and run ability quickly placing him amongst the world's best. He also awarded Ironman All-World Athlete Gold status.

Having four world championship medals, Arafat is the only Ironman 70.3 World Championship finisher from Bangladesh.