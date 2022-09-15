MI Cape Town appoints Simon Katich as batting coach; Hashim Amla to be batting coach

Sports

Hindustan Times
15 September, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 04:16 pm

Former Australia cricketer Simon Katich was on Thursday named chief coach of the MI Cape Town while South African batting great Hashim Amla will be at the helm of the side's batting unit, the franchise announced ahead of the inaugural South Africa T20 League.

MI Cape Town appoints Simon Katich as batting coach; Hashim Amla to be batting coach

Former Australia cricketer Simon Katich was on Thursday named chief coach of the MI Cape Town while South African batting great Hashim Amla will be at the helm of the side's batting unit, the franchise announced ahead of the inaugural South Africa T20 League.

Joining Katich and Amla will be former New Zealand and Mumbai Indians batter James Pamment as the team's fielding coach and another former South African cricketer, Robin Peterson, as general manager.

"It is an absolute honour to be offered the position of head coach for MI Cape Town. It is always special to put together a new team, hone skills and build a team culture," Katich said in a media release.

"I look forward to ensuring that MI Cape Town develops into a team that leverages local talent and has MI core values at its heart," he added.

"I'm thrilled to take up this assignment with MI Cape town. Big thanks to MI owners, management and my manager for facilitating this so smoothly. From everything they have planned it looks like it's going to be an amazing platform that will attract our local talent," said Amla.

MI Cape Town has so far announced the signing of five players -- Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone.

The tournament is scheduled to be played from January to February.

