Pakistan skipper Babar Azam shatters Hashim Amla's world record

Sports

Hindustan Times
17 August, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 06:25 pm

Related News

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam shatters Hashim Amla's world record

In the first ODI against Netherlands on Tuesday, Babar Azam broke South Africa great Hashim Amla's record for the most runs in ODIs after 88 innings. 

Hindustan Times
17 August, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 06:25 pm
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam shatters Hashim Amla&#039;s world record

There's no stopping Pakistan captain Babar Azam. He is breaking world records for fun this year. In the first ODI against Netherlands on Tuesday, Babar Azam broke South Africa great Hashim Amla's record for the most runs in ODIs after 88 innings. 

Babar, who struggled to get going in the early part of his innings, shifted gears wonderfully to register yet another fine half-century. Babar was all set for a hundred when he miscued one to be dismissed for 74. The stylish right-hander now has 4516 runs to his name at an average of 59.42 in 88 innings. Amla had 4473 runs after batting in the exact number of innings.

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first. Only at 3-0 after four overs, it got worse for the visitors at 10-1 in six overs following Vivian Kingma's maiden wicket which claimed Imam-ul-Haq (2) leg before wicket on referral by the Netherlands.

Opener Fakhar Zaman led the recovery with 109 runs in 109 balls, including 12 fours and a six, before he was run out.Zaman and captain Babar Azam (74 in 85) shared a 168-run partnership for the second wicket, and Shadab Khan later smashed a 28-ball 48 not out as Pakistan posted a challenging total of 314-6.

The Dutch let themselves though down in the field and dropped several catches, Kingma notably fumbling a crucial high ball to hand Zaman a lifeline when he was on 43.

Batting second, the Dutch lost hard-hitting Max O'Dowd in the second over lbw to ODI debutant Naseem Shah (3-51), with a fast ball nipping back onto his pads.

Shah struck again later in the innings, dismissing Teja Nidamanuru, who dragged a delivery onto his stumps, and then trapping Pringle leg before for a golden duck.

Fellow quick Haris Rauf (3-67) claimed the important scalp of the veteran Cooper, who made 65 off 54 deliveries.

Cooper and 19-year-old Vikramjit Singh (65) put together a 97-run stand to steady the Dutch innings.

Edwards then took bat to ball and with three overs left, the Dutch required 48 runs off 24 deliveries.

Despite Edwards' heroic knock of 71 off 60 balls the Dutch fell agonisingly short.

Cricket

Babar Azam / Hashim Amla

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Which Nintendo Switch should you switch to?

1d | Brands
Photo: Collected

Welcome to the age of glass facades

1d | Habitat
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Why artificial oyster reefs are the answer to our coastal embankments problems

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anwar Group: From comb maker to owner of 20 companies

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Vivo to bring new phone with 'special features'

Vivo to bring new phone with 'special features'

34m | Videos
Can Bangladesh buy fuel oil from Russia?

Can Bangladesh buy fuel oil from Russia?

54m | Videos
Sony launches 'Playstation Backbone' for iPhones

Sony launches 'Playstation Backbone' for iPhones

1h | Videos
High cost of baby food a problem for people with limited income

High cost of baby food a problem for people with limited income

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

3
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

5
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador