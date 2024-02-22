Messi the creator as Miami win in MLS opener

22 February, 2024
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 11:27 am

Messi the creator as Miami win in MLS opener

The Argentine World Cup winner, who played the entire game, put aside any concerns about his fitness with an excellent performance for Gerardo "Tata" Martino's team.

Lionel Messi created both goals as Inter Miami made a winning start to the new Major League Soccer season with a 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday.

The Argentine World Cup winner, who played the entire game, put aside any concerns about his fitness with an excellent performance for Gerardo "Tata" Martino's team.

Against a cautious Salt Lake side, Messi went close to opening the scoring in the 18th minute with a curling free-kick from 30 yards out which was headed off the line by Justen Glad.

But Miami got in front when Spaniard Sergio Busquets found Messi and the eight-times Ballon d'Or winner cleverly slipped the ball through to Finnish forward Robert Taylor, whose low shot beat RSL keeper Zac MacMath.

The goalkeeper should have kept the effort out but it was a goal which forced the visitors to open up after the interval and their more aggressive approach caused Inter some problems.

Cristian Arango blasted a half-chance high over the bar for Salt Lake and then, after Busquets sloppily gave the ball away, Andres Gomez burst goalwards but the Colombian winger fired wide.

Sensing his team needed another goal or two to make sure of the points, Messi upped his workrate and began to take control of the game.

The 36-year-old weaved down the inside left channel to find space for a cross to the back post to Julian Gressel but the German put his effort wide from the tight angle.

Then Messi burst from deep and found his former Barcelona team-mate Luis Suarez who picked out Diego Gomez and the Paraguayan midfielder buried his shot low into the far corner to make it 2-0.

That trio almost combined again for a third with Messi slipping to Gomez who then served Suarez but the Uruguayan's effort was saved by the outstretched leg of MacMath.

Inter Miami return to action on Sunday at Los Angeles Galaxy.

