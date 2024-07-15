Messi the most decorated football player in history with 45 trophies

TBS Report
15 July, 2024, 10:40 am
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 11:34 am

The win meant Messi now has 45 trophies with club and country in his career, surpassing the record previously held by Brazil's Dani Alves.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Argentina great Lionel Messi added another feather to his illustrious cap by winning the Copa America for the second time, as La Albiceleste defeated Colombia 1-0 in the final on Monday morning.

The Copa America title victory elevated Messi to a historic milestone: 45 trophies with both club and country, surpassing the previous record held by Brazil's Dani Alves.

The journey from a young boy in Rosario to the most decorated player in football history has been nothing short of remarkable.

Once criticized for his lack of international silverware, Messi has now won four major titles with Argentina in just three years: one World Cup, two Copa Americas, and a Finalissima from 2021 to 2024.

During his illustrious club career, Messi has won four Champions League titles and ten La Liga championships with Barcelona.

Individually, he boasts a record eight Ballon d'Ors and six European Golden Boots.

Overall, Messi has accumulated an astounding 1,212 goals and assists in 1,068 games, comprising 838 goals and 374 assists.

Messi reduced to tears with injury as his Copa America ends

Out of Messi's 45 titles, 39 have been achieved at the club level.

The majority of these triumphs came during his 17-year tenure with Barcelona.

His accolades include 12 league titles (10 with Barcelona, two with PSG), four UEFA Champions Leagues (all with Barcelona), and 17 domestic cups (15 with Barcelona, one each with PSG and Inter Miami).

Additionally, he has won the UEFA Super Cup three times and the FIFA Club World Cup three times.

With Argentina, Messi's victories include the 2005 U-17 World Cup, the 2008 Olympic Games, the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 Finalissima, and most memorably, the 2022 World Cup, where Argentina triumphed over France in the final.

Messi's journey to victory was not without its challenges in the Copa America final against Colombia.

Despite being substituted in the 68th minute due to a nasty ankle injury, Messi's presence and leadership were felt throughout the match.

Argentina, demonstrating their resilience, pushed the game into extra time. Lautaro Martinez's brilliance secured the win in the 112th minute, ensuring Messi could celebrate with his team and acknowledge the adoring Argentina fans in the stands.

Lionel Messi's career continues to be a testament to his unparalleled talent, determination, and passion for the game, solidifying his status as a true legend in football.

 

 

 

Lionel Messi

