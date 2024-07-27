PM seeks Japan's cooperation to reopen damaged metro rail stations

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh IWAMA Kiminori paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office today (27 July). Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (27 July) sought Japan's cooperation in swiftly reopening the damaged Mirpur-10 and Kazipara metro rail stations.

She sought the assistance when Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh IWAMA Kiminori paid a courtesy call on her at her office.

PM's Press Secretary Md Nayeemul Islam Khan briefed the newsmen after the meeting.

The Japanese ambassador said they will first assess the damages of the metro rail stations and then decide how they can help Bangladesh reopen the stations.

On 18 July, the metro rail services closed as part of the complete shutdown called by the quota reform protestors. At that time, DMTCL took this decision after unidentified persons set fire to the police box under the Mirpur-10 metro station.

According to media reports, on the next day (19 July), Mirpur-10 and Kazipara stations were attacked.