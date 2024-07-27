Bangladesh to face further internet disruptions until this evening

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 July, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 04:12 pm

This internet disruption comes on top of the country's already slow internet connection, caused by halted services for mobile data and the disconnected cache servers

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Due to maintenance work at the country's first submarine cable, SEA-ME-WE-4, installed at Cox's Bazar, Bangladeshi internet users may experience temporary internet slowdowns or network interruptions today (27 July). 

The disruption will likely occur for 12 hours from 6am to 6pm, said Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited (BSCCL) in a press statement.

A consortium has scheduled maintenance for a land cable fault near the Tuas landing station of the South East Asia-Middle East-Western Europe 4 (SEA-ME-WE 4) submarine cable system in Singapore, reads the statement.

It said services on the circuits connected from Cox's Bazar to Singapore via the SEA-ME-WE-4 will be disrupted temporarily during this time. 

This internet disruption comes on top of the country's already slow internet connection, caused by halted services for mobile data and the disconnected cache servers, according to the Internet Service Provider Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB).

Why is broadband internet so slow now?: Experts tell TBS

Speaking to The Business Standard earlier, ISPAB President Md Emdadul Hoque said these two together had slowed broadband internet speed down to around one-fifth of the usual. 

"Without resuming mobile internet and the disconnected cache servers, broadband speed will not increase. Right now, with all cable internet connections restored across the country, the entire broadband bandwidth capacity is exhausted," he said.

Slow Internet

