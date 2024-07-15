Messi reduced to tears with injury as his Copa America ends

Sports

TBS Report
15 July, 2024, 09:25 am
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 09:34 am

Related News

Messi reduced to tears with injury as his Copa America ends

Leaving the pitch in tears, fans chanted his named and gave him a standing ovation as he couldn't hold back his emotions being forced to leave the match.

TBS Report
15 July, 2024, 09:25 am
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 09:34 am
Photo: Screengrab
Photo: Screengrab

A tearful Lionel Messi exited Argentina's Copa America final against Colombia Sunday evening after sustaining a non-contact injury in the 68th minute

In the 68th minute of Copa America final 2024, Argentina's hero and captain Lionel Messi exited the contest with a non-contact injury to his lower-leg.

Leaving the pitch in tears, fans chanted his named and gave him a standing ovation as he couldn't hold back his emotions being forced to leave the match.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At the time of his departure, the match was scoreless with neither side particularly threatening the other.

A contentious match, Messi played his role, completing 85% of his passes with one big chance created and one shot on target.

Messi had sustained a knock midway through the first half, and was down on the pitch for two minutes receiving medical treatment. He was, however, able to continue.

The seriousness of the injury will be evaluated by team medical staff in the coming days as both teams head into extra time after the match was goalless in 90 minutes.

 

Top News / Football

Lionel Messi / Argentina Football Team / Copa america 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

12h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

1h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Travel in style: PaintInk's wearable art fanny packs

31m | Brands
PHOTO: Collected

Top 5 Dash Cams under Tk13,000

23h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Brazil's indigenous people protest controversial new law

Brazil's indigenous people protest controversial new law

21m | Videos
Imran's supporters got reserved seats, what will be the effect on Pakistan's politics?

Imran's supporters got reserved seats, what will be the effect on Pakistan's politics?

12h | Videos
Dighirpar market of Munshiganj is at risk from Padma river erosion

Dighirpar market of Munshiganj is at risk from Padma river erosion

1h | Videos
Argentina vs Colombia: Who will be crowned Copa 2024?

Argentina vs Colombia: Who will be crowned Copa 2024?

11h | Videos