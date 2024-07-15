Messi reduced to tears with injury as his Copa America ends

A tearful Lionel Messi exited Argentina's Copa America final against Colombia Sunday evening after sustaining a non-contact injury in the 68th minute

In the 68th minute of Copa America final 2024, Argentina's hero and captain Lionel Messi exited the contest with a non-contact injury to his lower-leg.

Leaving the pitch in tears, fans chanted his named and gave him a standing ovation as he couldn't hold back his emotions being forced to leave the match.

At the time of his departure, the match was scoreless with neither side particularly threatening the other.

A contentious match, Messi played his role, completing 85% of his passes with one big chance created and one shot on target.

Messi had sustained a knock midway through the first half, and was down on the pitch for two minutes receiving medical treatment. He was, however, able to continue.

The seriousness of the injury will be evaluated by team medical staff in the coming days as both teams head into extra time after the match was goalless in 90 minutes.