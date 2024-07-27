'My brother was buried with the bullets still in him'

A driver named Alamgir was shot while he was distributing water bottles to the injured protesters after a clash broke out during the quota reform protest in Rampura on 19 July.

"My son was very good and religious. He went to give water to the injured protesters on the streets. The police shot him three times," said Aleya Khatun, the grieving mother.

Mohammad Alamgir Sheikh, 36, from Kushtia, moved to the capital two decades ago in search of a livelihood. He worked as a driver for a pharmaceutical company in Rampura, Dhaka, for the past eight years.

The untimely death of the eldest son and bread-earner of the family has led the whole family into disbelief.

"My son will never return. Who will take care of his wife and children now? We have no home or land. How will we survive? If the government had helped us, we might have managed to survive," she added.

The salaries Alamgir got from his driving job at the pharmaceutical company were not enough to support his family.

"He used to drive a motorcycle on a ridesharing platform on the side," his wife, Rima Khatun, said.

"How will I feed my children, my in-laws now?" she asked.

Alamgir's brother, Azad Huq, claimed his brother had not received any treatment.

"After he was shot, his friends took him to the hospital. But there were no doctors there. Even the bullets were not taken out. My brother was buried with bullets still in his body," he said.

Alamgir's father Ijarul Huq said, "I am an old man. My eldest son was the sole support for everyone.

"There is very little trade in the small shop attached to our home. I am very worried about the family," he added.

When asked, the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) SM Mikhail Islam said, "We are taking care of the affected family members and making a list.

"Necessary actions will be taken as per government directives," he added.