Lautaro the hero as Argentina Copa America champions once again!

TBS Report
15 July, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 10:11 am

There were chances aplenty for both sides in the 90 minutes of regulation time and things took a turn for the worse for Argentina when their talisman Lionel Messi was subbed off with an apparent ankle injury in the 68th minute.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

An extra-time goal from substitute Lautaro Martinez proved to be the difference as Argentina successfully defended their Copa America title by defeating Colombia 1-0 in an exhilarating final at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday.

But Martinez ensured that the crying Messi would have tears of joy in his face at the end of the match as the World Cup champions and Finalissima winner retained their Copa America crown as well.

More to follow...

