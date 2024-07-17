Lionel Messi likely to miss at least next two games for Inter Miami with ankle injury

Sports

Hindustan Times
17 July, 2024, 09:25 am
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 09:42 am

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Lionel Messi is likely to miss at least the next two matches for Inter Miami, his Major League Soccer team, after injuring his right ankle during the Copa America final, Miami coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino said Tuesday.

"He twisted his ankle, and the injury is present, so tests are needed and wait for results," Martino said.

"I've had the opportunity to see other images. There will be tests done to determine the severity of the situation. We are always informed through our kinesiologist Walter Insaurralde, who is also the kinesiologist of the national team. He is very cautious at giving a final diagnosis before results are in."

The team said Tuesday that Messi suffered a ligament injury in his right ankle, and his availability will be assessed periodically as rehab progresses.

"After a medical evaluation, it has been determined that Leo Messi has suffered a ligament injury in his right ankle," the club said in a statement.

"The captain's availability will be determined by periodic assessments and the progress of his recovery."

Inter Miami will host Toronto FC on Wednesday night and Chicago on Saturday night.

The 37-year-old Messi tearfully exited Argentina's 1-0 win over Colombia in Sunday's Copa America final after going down in the 64th minute.

He immediately looked to the Argentina bench and was down for a couple of minutes before taking off his right boot and walking slowly off the field.

He was then shown covering his face, sobbing in his seat.

Cameras later showed him on the bench with a badly swollen right ankle.

Messi said he was doing well in an Instagram post on Monday and that he hoped to return soon.

Miami is second in the Eastern Conference standings.

