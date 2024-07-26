8am-5pm curfew break in Dhaka today; DMP plans to deploy additional forces

Limited vehicles move on a street on the second-day of curfew, as violence erupted in parts of the country after protests by students against government job quotas, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 21, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/ File Photo

The ongoing curfew will be relaxed in Dhaka from 8am to 5pm today (26 July), Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said.

The nine-hour curfew break will also be applicable in Narayaganj, Gazipur and Narsingdi, the minister told the media after emerging from a meeting with top officials of law enforcement agencies at his Dhanmondi residence in Dhaka late Thursday (25 July) night.

The curfew relaxation period will be 8am-9pm in Chattgoram, 8am-8pm in Sylhet, and 7am-7pm in Rangpur as per the decision of the respective deputy commissioners, he said.

Meanwhile, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) plans to deploy additional forces today amid the ongoing curfew to counter any possible protests.

Abu Yusuf, deputy commissioner of operations of the DMP, told TBS yesterday that they have sought additional forces from the Police Headquarters to maintain law and order in Dhaka city on Friday.

He added that police officers have been instructed to avoid being alone in public, whether in uniform or plain- clothes, while off duty.

Meanwhile, police have detained more than 6,000 people in the last nine days in connection with the clashes at different spots across the country centring on the violence that spread throughout the country during the quota reform movement.

In Dhaka, 2,209 people from different areas of the capital were arrested in the last two days, according to a DMP press release on Thursday.

According to DMP, 234 cases have been filed in different police stations in the capital in the last nine days. Several lakhs of people have been sued in these cases.