MLS bans top goal scorer Arango four matches for harassment

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Major League Soccer leading goalscorer Cristian Arango of Real Salt Lake was suspended for four games by the league on Monday for violating the MLS Anti-Harassment Policy.

The 29-year-old Colombian forward will miss MLS matches on Wednesday at Los Angeles FC and Saturday at Colorado, plus the MLS All-Star Game on July 24 and Real Salt Lake's first match in the Leagues Cup on August 1 at home against Atlas.

Arango has scored 17 goals and set up 11 others over 23 matches this season to top the scoring charts.

In 2021, Arango was the MLS Newcomer of the Year with 14 goals in 17 matches for the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Real Salt Lake is level with LAFC and the Galaxy atop the Western Conference on 43 points.

