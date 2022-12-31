Mehidy Hasan Miraz named in Wisden men's ODI team of the year

Before 2022 came to an end, Miraz earned a spot in the Wisden men's ODI squad of the year, adding another feather in the cap.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz had a magnificent 2022 both with the bat and the ball. He played consecutive match-winning innings against India, finished as Bangladesh's top wicket-taker across all three formats (59), and was also selected for the ESPNCricinfo ODI men's team of the year.

Before 2022 came to an end, Miraz earned a spot in the Wisden men's ODI squad of the year, adding another feather in the cap.

"The all-rounder in our XI, Mehidy Hasan Miraz provided Bangladesh cricket with one of its proudest moments, defeating India in an ODI series," Wisden said.

"He was crucial with the bat in that series, making an unbeaten 38 to seal a heist in the first ODI, and an unbeaten century to rescue the Tigers from 69-6 in the second. With the ball he was as reliable as ever, only twice going wicketless and taking four-fors in victories over South Africa and West Indies."

Miraz's 83-ball century was one of Wisden's top five ODI knocks this year as well.

Miraz is joined in the XI by two players each from New Zealand, Australia, Pakistan, and India and one each from South Africa and the West Indies. 

Wisden's men's ODI team of the year: Travis Head (Australia), Imam-ul-Haq (Pakistan), Babar Azam (Pakistan) (c), Shreyas Iyer (India), Tom Latham (New Zealand) (wk), Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Bangladesh), Alzarri Joseph (West Indies), Mohammad Siraj (India), Adam Zampa (Australia), Trent Boult (New Zealand)

12th man: Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)

