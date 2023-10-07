Markram hits fastest hundred in World Cup history

07 October, 2023
Last modified: 07 October, 2023

Markram hits fastest hundred in World Cup history

He broke the record of Ireland's Kevin O'Brien who hit a 50-ball hundred against England in the 2011 World Cup.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

South Africa's Aiden Markram on Saturday smashed the fastest World Cup century, reaching the milestone in just 49 balls.

Markram beat the old record of 50 deliveries it took Ireland's Kevin O'Brien to score a hundred against England at Bengaluru at the 2011 World Cup.

Markram hit 14 fours and three sixes in his record-setting blitz.

The 28-year-old was eventually dismissed for 106 as South Africa sailed past the 400-run mark.

Rassie van der Dussen (108) and Quinton de Kock (100) also hit centuries in the first World Cup match to feature three tons in the same innings.

