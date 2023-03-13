Man City era will be judged on whether I win Champions League: Guardiola

Sports

Reuters
13 March, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 08:19 pm

Related News

Man City era will be judged on whether I win Champions League: Guardiola

City host RB Leipzig in the second leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday after the first game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Reuters
13 March, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 08:19 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Pep Guardiola has won nine major trophies at Manchester City but the Spaniard said his managerial era at the Premier League club will be defined by whether he delivers their first Champions League title.

Guardiola has won four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four League Cups at City but European success has eluded the manager who won the trophy twice as Barcelona manager, with the English club's best finish being runners-up in 2021.

When asked if winning the trophy with City would define his success in the eyes of the public, Guardiola told reporters: "Yes. That doesn't mean I agree with that but, absolutely, we'll be judged for that competition.

"My first Champions League game here (in 2016), they asked, 'Are you here to win the Champions League?' If I was manager for Real Madrid I could understand, but I accept it. As much as we go through, it's not going to change that."

City host RB Leipzig in the second leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday after the first game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Guardiola also said there was room for improvement in striker Erling Haaland's all-round game even though the Norwegian has scored 34 goals this season.

"I don't like one player just to score goals in the box. It's important, we need it of him," he said.

"But away from the opponents' box where he cannot score a goal, we need him to be more active. We have to take a look at him and he has to be involved in what we're doing. He has improved, he can be better."

Haaland has netted six times against Leipzig in his career.

Although his scoring rate has come down after a blistering start this season, midfielder Kevin De Bruyne said the team was happy with his output.

"I feel like in the beginning of the season when everything was going in and we were winning a lot of games there was nothing going wrong, but when you lose a few points it's different," De Bruyne said.

"I don't feel there is any issue. I have not heard anything coming out from the team, from Erling or anyone else.

"People outside will judge on how we play. Maybe some games we play a better brand of football then in others or in other years. But in other games, Crystal Palace at home (where Haaland got a hat-trick in a 4-2 win), for example, he won us the game."

Haaland also scored the winner with a penalty at Palace on Satuday.

Football

Pep Guardiola / manchester city / UEFA Champions League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Saudi Arabian Minister of State and national security adviser Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban (left) and Ali Shamkhani (right), Iran&#039;s Supreme National Security Council secretary, chat during a meeting in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Reuters

Saudi-Iran agreement is less than meets the eye

10h | Panorama
Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

11h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Greet the summer with cool shades

12h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

When death does not put an end to suffering

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tigers create history in Mirpur

Tigers create history in Mirpur

2h | TBS SPORTS
Will Marvel accept the demands of fans?

Will Marvel accept the demands of fans?

3h | TBS Entertainment
Tale of Khulna’s photography history at DRIK

Tale of Khulna’s photography history at DRIK

2h | TBS Stories
7 strategies to bounce back from failure

7 strategies to bounce back from failure

1h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 