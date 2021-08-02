Mahmudullah to talk about Test retirement after Australia series

Much has been discussed since Mahmudullah Riyad's sudden retirement from Test cricket during the one-off Test against Zimbabwe last month. There has been no official announcement yet, but it is quite sure that the T20I skipper has called time on his Test career.

Neither BCB nor Mahmudullah has said anything officially over that matter. When asked about his Test retirement officially on Monday, Mahmudullah said that he will talk about this after the Australia series ends.

"I'm only thinking about this series (Australia) right now. But, hopefully, I will be able to let everyone know about my Test retirement very soon," Mahmudullah told media during the virtual press brief on Monday.

Bangladesh players gave Mahmudullah a guard of honour on the last day of the Zimbabwe Test after he told his teammates about his decision midway through the match. He then led his side to a 2-1 win over Zimbabwe in the T20I series.

Mahmudullah is now solely focused on the Australia series which will begin tomorrow. As the skipper, he will have some added responsibilities on his shoulder in the rare T20I meet against the depleted Aussie side.