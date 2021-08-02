Mahmudullah to talk about Test retirement after Australia series

Sports

TBS Report
02 August, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2021, 04:13 pm

Related News

Mahmudullah to talk about Test retirement after Australia series

"I'm only thinking about this series (Australia) right now. But, hopefully, I will be able to let everyone know about my Test retirement very soon," Mahmudullah told media during the virtual press brief on Monday.

TBS Report
02 August, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2021, 04:13 pm
Mahmudullah to talk about Test retirement after Australia series

Much has been discussed since Mahmudullah Riyad's sudden retirement from Test cricket during the one-off Test against Zimbabwe last month. There has been no official announcement yet, but it is quite sure that the T20I skipper has called time on his Test career. 

Neither BCB nor Mahmudullah has said anything officially over that matter. When asked about his Test retirement officially on Monday, Mahmudullah said that he will talk about this after the Australia series ends.

"I'm only thinking about this series (Australia) right now. But, hopefully, I will be able to let everyone know about my Test retirement very soon," Mahmudullah told media during the virtual press brief on Monday.

Bangladesh players gave Mahmudullah a guard of honour on the last day of the Zimbabwe Test after he told his teammates about his decision midway through the match. He then led his side to a 2-1 win over Zimbabwe in the T20I series.

Mahmudullah is now solely focused on the Australia series which will begin tomorrow. As the skipper, he will have some added responsibilities on his shoulder in the rare T20I meet against the depleted Aussie side.

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Mahmudullah Riyad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Billion dollars through agro exports

TBS Today: Billion dollars through agro exports

23h | Videos
TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

2d | Videos
The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

2d | Videos
Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

4
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

5
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 