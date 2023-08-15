'You have to know when you have to give a full stop': Sujon wonders why senior cricketers 'are afraid to leave the game'

Mahmudullah Riyad and his exclusion from the upcoming Asia Cup has been a hot topic in the Bangladesh cricket fraternity for the last couple of days. This emerged after the Tamim saga took the cricket fraternity by storm. In both cricketers' cases, form and fitness have been an issue. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director and former cricketer Khaled Mahmud Sujon wonders why the senior cricketers of this age don't have the guts to call it a day when their form and fitness are on the wane.

Sujon was asked why the seniors can't show the guts to retire when it's time. He said it's a personal decision of every individual, but also mentioned he had the guts to do so back in his time.

"I had the guts and retired from the ground. I knew my time was over and the youngsters were coming in. If I don't leave when it was time, how will the new players come in? Players have to take the decision," he said.

"It's difficult to know when is the right time," he added.

Sujon mentioned the likes of Akram Khan, Minhajul Abedin Nannu, and Habibul Bashar as examples of leaving the game when it was time. He said it was more like love than a profession to them.

"We were not professionals like the lads now. We earned very little money. That was our love, not a profession. We could leave when it was time."

"I don't know why this generation's senior players are afraid to leave the game. My point is, you have to know when you have to give a full stop," he said.

"With all respect to the players, I think this is their personal decision. We can't force anyone and say that it's time to retire. The players need to think it by themselves as to when to retire or continue playing the game."

But Sujon also mentioned Riyad being a good fighter and that he can always fight back on the side. He reminded that the Asia Cup or the World Cup is not the end of the world.

"I won't say this is the end of him. Riyad is a good fighter. But it's true that he is getting old. I still believe that if Riyad keeps fighting the way he always has, you can't say he is finished. An opportunity may come again for him," he said.

"He is still a contracted cricketer of BCB. Riyad will keep the sportsman spirit, I think. He will fight with himself which is the biggest thing. I think it's too early to say he's finished. As long as he doesn't announce his retirement, he will be a part of the pipeline," Sujon concluded.