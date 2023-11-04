No point in blaming Shakib only for World Cup flop, says team director Mahmud

Sports

TBS Report
04 November, 2023, 12:30 am
Last modified: 04 November, 2023, 12:32 am

Related News

No point in blaming Shakib only for World Cup flop, says team director Mahmud

He was booed in Dhaka as well as in Kolkata during Bangladesh's match against the Netherlands. His explosive interview before the World Cup where he slammed long-time friend and teammate Tamim Iqbal sparked controversy as well.

TBS Report
04 November, 2023, 12:30 am
Last modified: 04 November, 2023, 12:32 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Shakib Al Hasan has been heavily criticised for Bangladesh's disastrous World Cup campaign but team director Khaled Mahmud reckons there is no point in blaming the skipper alone. 

Shakib has remained a pale shadow of himself in the tournament, having scored only 104 runs and taking seven wickets in seven matches. His decision to head back home in the middle of the World Cup to train with his childhood mentor Nazmul Abedeen Fahim was not received well by many. 

He was booed in Dhaka as well as in Kolkata during Bangladesh's match against the Netherlands. His explosive interview before the World Cup where he slammed long-time friend and teammate Tamim Iqbal sparked controversy as well.

"Shakib has [not been able to give his] 10%.. Probably that's why he went back to the country," Mahmud told reporters at the team hotel in Delhi on Friday. 

"He was desperate to perform and win. The biggest problem is that the team is not performing. Him not performing like in 2019 could be a reason," he added.

"There's no point in blaming Shakib only. 10 more players play for the team. Captaincy is an added responsibility, yes. But when he bats, he is a batter. When he bowls, he is a bowler. So every batter and bowler must take the blame," Mahmud stated.

"It's not his failure only. Yes, he is the captain. But we all need to take that responsibility. I am a part of the team, so I am responsible too," said the former Bangladesh captain. 

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Shakib al Hasan / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Khaled Mahmud Sujon / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Asymmetry jewellery updates your entire look with a simple shift in design perspective. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When imperfection is perfect: Into the edgy world of asymmetric jewellery

13h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From arcade machines to PlayStation: Into the gaming world of the capital

15h | Features
Photo: Reuters

When do we die?

10h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'What I am, my conscience, my wealth, everything is given to me by the society'

17h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What are the obstacles to Saudi Arabia in organizing the FIFA World Cup!

What are the obstacles to Saudi Arabia in organizing the FIFA World Cup!

1d | TBS SPORTS
Is the Opening of the Rafah border route benefiting the Palestinians?

Is the Opening of the Rafah border route benefiting the Palestinians?

1d | TBS World
A Palestinian student living in Bangladesh looks for news

A Palestinian student living in Bangladesh looks for news

1d | TBS Stories
Why Late Retirement Plans Don't Work

Why Late Retirement Plans Don't Work

9h | TBS Career