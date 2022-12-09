Long queues in Chattogram for Bangladesh vs India 3rd ODI tickets

Sports

TBS Report, from Chattogram
09 December, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2022, 03:52 pm

Related News

Long queues in Chattogram for Bangladesh vs India 3rd ODI tickets

The third ODI of the series, originally scheduled to take place in Mirpur, has been shifted to the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram and people have turned up in large numbers a day before the match to avail tickets. 

TBS Report, from Chattogram
09 December, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2022, 03:52 pm
Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS

The whole world is currently so busy watching the FIFA World Cup that there is little time to give attention to other sports. But the scenario is different in Bangladesh. Amid the football frenzy, there is an international cricket series going on between Bangladesh and India and the people seem to be as interested in this series as the World Cup, largely because of Bangladesh's sensational performance thus far.

The third ODI of the series, originally scheduled to take place in Mirpur, has been shifted to the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram and people have turned up in large numbers a day before the match to avail tickets. 

If Bangladesh manage to beat a slightly depleted India in the third ODI, it will be their first time whitewashing the cricketing superpower. And to witness the history unfold live, people have waited in queues at the ticket counter of ZACS and MA Aziz Stadium to buy tickets. 

Also, international cricket is set to return to Chattogram after a break of eight months. India haven't played at this ground in ODIs. They were scheduled to play one way back in 2007 but the match was abandoned. 

Bangladesh, however, lost their last ODI at this ground against Zimbabwe. But the ZACS has overall been a happy hunting ground for the Tigers as they have a win percentage of 65 here.

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / India Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A flower farmer is plucking roses from a garden at Chakaria of Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

How tobacco-farming Baraitali becomes a 'rose village'

3h | Features
Tech-enabled equipment in sports

Tech-enabled equipment in sports

4h | Panorama
How tech enables modern athletes to train better

How tech enables modern athletes to train better

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Tech in sports: The game changer

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

why Arthritis exercise is mandatory?

why Arthritis exercise is mandatory?

34m | TBS Health
What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

18h | TBS Stories
Metrorail starting this month

Metrorail starting this month

18h | TBS Stories
Terracotta heads highlight Nigeria’s missing girls

Terracotta heads highlight Nigeria’s missing girls

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points

5
November export hits all-time high, crossing $5b mark
Economy

November export hits all-time high, crossing $5b mark

6
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos