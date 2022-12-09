Long queues in Chattogram for Bangladesh vs India 3rd ODI tickets

The whole world is currently so busy watching the FIFA World Cup that there is little time to give attention to other sports. But the scenario is different in Bangladesh. Amid the football frenzy, there is an international cricket series going on between Bangladesh and India and the people seem to be as interested in this series as the World Cup, largely because of Bangladesh's sensational performance thus far.

The third ODI of the series, originally scheduled to take place in Mirpur, has been shifted to the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram and people have turned up in large numbers a day before the match to avail tickets.

If Bangladesh manage to beat a slightly depleted India in the third ODI, it will be their first time whitewashing the cricketing superpower. And to witness the history unfold live, people have waited in queues at the ticket counter of ZACS and MA Aziz Stadium to buy tickets.

Also, international cricket is set to return to Chattogram after a break of eight months. India haven't played at this ground in ODIs. They were scheduled to play one way back in 2007 but the match was abandoned.

Bangladesh, however, lost their last ODI at this ground against Zimbabwe. But the ZACS has overall been a happy hunting ground for the Tigers as they have a win percentage of 65 here.