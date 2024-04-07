Liverpool held 2-2 by Manchester United in blow to title hopes

AFP
07 April, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2024, 11:22 pm

The draw at Old Trafford leaves Liverpool behind Premier League leaders Arsenal on goal difference and just one point ahead of Manchester City with seven games remaining.

Photo: Manchester United
Photo: Manchester United

Liverpool's Premier League title challenge was dented by spectacular goals from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo who snatched a 2-2 draw for Manchester United on Sunday.

The draw at Old Trafford leaves Liverpool behind Premier League leaders Arsenal on goal difference and just one point ahead of Manchester City with seven games remaining.

liverpool / manchester united / Premier League

