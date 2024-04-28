Everton confirm survival from relegation

Sports

Reuters
28 April, 2024, 07:20 am
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 07:23 am

Everton confirm survival from relegation

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Idrissa Gueye's strike at the hour mark secured Everton a 1-0 win over Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, confirming the club's survival from relegation.

Jack Harrison's short cross from the right reached Jarrad Branthwaite near the six-yard box, who was dispossessed by Nathan Collins. But the ball rolled towards Gueye who ran up and made no mistake with his right-footed finish.

The win took 15th-placed Everton to 36 points from 35 matches, 11 points ahead of 18th-placed Luton Town who also have three games left to play after losing 2-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier in the day.

Brentford, whose survival was also confirmed earlier with Luton's loss, fell to 16th with 35 points.Jack Harrison's short cross from the right reached Jarrad Branthwaite near the six-yard box, who was dispossessed by Nathan Collins. But the ball rolled towards Gueye who ran up and made no mistake with his right-footed finish. 

Football

everton / Premier League

