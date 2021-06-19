Legendary India sprinter Milkha Singh passes away at 91

Sports

Hindustan Times
19 June, 2021, 02:05 am
Last modified: 19 June, 2021, 02:07 am

Related News

Legendary India sprinter Milkha Singh passes away at 91

Milkha, famously known by the sobriquet 'Flying Sikh', had contracted the viral contagion last month and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a top hospital in Chandigarh due to "dipping levels of oxygen".

Hindustan Times
19 June, 2021, 02:05 am
Last modified: 19 June, 2021, 02:07 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh died on Friday of complications due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at the age of 91, after a month-long battle with Covid-19 in Chandigarh. Milkha, famously known by the sobriquet 'Flying Sikh', had contracted the viral contagion last month and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a top hospital in Chandigarh due to "dipping levels of oxygen".

Singh's condition had turned critical on Friday evening as he developed complications, including fever and dropping of oxygen saturation level, after a bout with Covid-19.

"Legendary Indian Sprinter Shri Milkha Singh ji was admitted in the ICU of Covid Hospital of PGIMER on 3rd June 2021 and was treated for Covid there till 13th June when after putting up a valiant battle with Covid, Milkha Singh Ji tested negative. However, due to post- Covid complications, he was shifted out of Covid Hospital to medical ICU," a statement released by the hospital read.

"But despite best of the efforts by the medical team, Milkha Singh ji could not be retrieved from his critical condition and after a brave fight, he left for his heavenly abode at 11.30 pm on 18th June 2021 here at PGIMER," the statement added.

The 91-year-old had tested negative for the virus on Wednesday and was shifted to the general ICU in another block of the hospital.

Singh's death comes almost a week after his wife Nirmal Kaur, former national volleyball captain, also died of the disease.

A former army man, Milkha Singh won several laurels for the country in track and field events across the globe. He won four gold medals for India in the Asian Games, winning the 200 metre and 400-metre races in the 1958 Tokyo Asiad. He followed it up with gold medals in the 400 metre and 4x400 metre relay races in the 1962 Jakarta Asiad.

Singh was unlucky to have missed out on an Olympic medal as he finished a close fourth in the 400 metres final at the 1960 Rome Olympics.

Others

Milkha Singh / Sprint / Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Why is money laundering happening?

Why is money laundering happening?

5h | Videos
TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

5h | Videos
TBS World: Whole world under threat from Coronavirus Delta variant

TBS World: Whole world under threat from Coronavirus Delta variant

5h | Videos
Candid with Toya Ep-4: Ashna Habib Bhabna

Candid with Toya Ep-4: Ashna Habib Bhabna

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

2
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

3
Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 
Education

Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 

4
Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni
Crime

Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni

5
1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident
Bangladesh

1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident

6
‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni
Glitz

‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni