'It seems as if he has a magic wand': Salahuddin unimpressed with Hathurusingha re-appointment

Chandika Hathurusingha's re-appointment as Bangladesh's head coach after an unceremonious exit in 2017 has drawn mixed reactions. Many questioned the decision from the BCB as the Sri Lankan had a fractured relationship with the players during his last tenure.

Hathurusingha's stint with Bangladesh was memorable in terms of results produced but it has to be noted that his tenure coincided with the peak form of a lot of players especially the fab five. But his strained relationship with a lot of them grabbed headlines every now and then.

Mohammad Salahuddin, a high-profile local coach and currently the coach of BPL side Comilla Victorians, didn't seem too impressed with Hathurusingha's return to the helm.

"The way we [the BCB] have wanted him, it seems as if he has a magic wand," Salahuddin said. "We have forcefully brought back someone who left all of a sudden. Probably he knows some magic. I don't know, maybe you can say better. Everyone is hoping for a good result under him."

Under Salahuddin, Comilla Victorians have won seven matches in a row and already confirmed a spot in the BPL playoffs.