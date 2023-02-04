'It seems as if he has a magic wand': Salahuddin unimpressed with Hathurusingha re-appointment

Sports

TBS Report
04 February, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2023, 06:37 pm

Related News

'It seems as if he has a magic wand': Salahuddin unimpressed with Hathurusingha re-appointment

Hathurusingha's stint with Bangladesh was memorable in terms of results produced but it has to be noted that his tenure coincided with the peak form of a lot of players especially the fab five. But his strained relationship with a lot of them grabbed headlines every now and then.

TBS Report
04 February, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2023, 06:37 pm
&#039;It seems as if he has a magic wand&#039;: Salahuddin unimpressed with Hathurusingha re-appointment

Chandika Hathurusingha's re-appointment as Bangladesh's head coach after an unceremonious exit in 2017 has drawn mixed reactions. Many questioned the decision from the BCB as the Sri Lankan had a fractured relationship with the players during his last tenure. 

Hathurusingha's stint with Bangladesh was memorable in terms of results produced but it has to be noted that his tenure coincided with the peak form of a lot of players especially the fab five. But his strained relationship with a lot of them grabbed headlines every now and then.

Mohammad Salahuddin, a high-profile local coach and currently the coach of BPL side Comilla Victorians, didn't seem too impressed with Hathurusingha's return to the helm. 

"The way we [the BCB] have wanted him, it seems as if he has a magic wand," Salahuddin said. "We have forcefully brought back someone who left all of a sudden. Probably he knows some magic. I don't know, maybe you can say better. Everyone is hoping for a good result under him."

Under Salahuddin, Comilla Victorians have won seven matches in a row and already confirmed a spot in the BPL playoffs.

Cricket

Mohammad Salahuddin / Comilla Victorians / Chandika Hathurusingha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Say 'Salud' before your salad main course

11h | Food
Coots running. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Cute Coot of Baikka Beel: 'And yet he was as bald as a coot'

5h | Panorama
With only one government run specialised cancer hospital in the capital — the National Institute Of Cancer Research and Hospital (NICRH) in Mohakhali — patients have no option but to resort to private hospitals. Photo: Noor A Alam.

Cancer care: Medical treatment and beyond

11h | Panorama
Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBS

What makes India's billionaires' support special for Adani

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prioritise medical equipment, raw material imports over luxury items

Prioritise medical equipment, raw material imports over luxury items

2h | TBS Round Table
Adani row rocks India’s parliament

Adani row rocks India’s parliament

1h | TBS World
Concord launches new plant to produce environment friendly bricks

Concord launches new plant to produce environment friendly bricks

7h | TBS Stories
How Asif Khan would invest his fresh funds right now

How Asif Khan would invest his fresh funds right now

8h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

3
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

4
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL