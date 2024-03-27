Hathurusingha to miss second Test due to personal reasons

Bangladesh National Team Head Coach Chandika Hathurusingha will not be present during the upcoming second Test against Sri Lanka, scheduled to start on 30 March in Chattogram. A Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) press release stated on Wednesday.

Hathurusingha will be traveling to Australia due to a personal reasons, necessitating his immediate departure.



"In his absence, Assistant Coach Nic Pothas will be assuming the responsibilities of the Head Coach for the duration of the second Test," the statement read.



"The BCB respectfully requests all stakeholders to accord Mr. Hathurusingha the privacy and understanding he requires during this period," it added.

Bangladesh lost the first Test by 328 runs at Sylhet.