Ireland beat Afghanistan to claim maiden Test victory

Sports

AFP
01 March, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2024, 07:05 pm

Related News

Ireland beat Afghanistan to claim maiden Test victory

Captain Andy Balbirnie led from the front with an undefeated 58 as Ireland reached their modest target of 111 in the final session of the third day.

AFP
01 March, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2024, 07:05 pm
Photo: Cricket Ireland
Photo: Cricket Ireland

Ireland finally won their first Test match on Friday when they defeated Afghanistan by six wickets in Abu Dhabi, ending a streak of seven successive losses.

Captain Andy Balbirnie led from the front with an undefeated 58 as Ireland reached their modest target of 111 in the final session of the third day.

Ireland had played their first Test back in 2018 when they were defeated by Pakistan.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Afghanistan resumed their second innings Friday on 134-3 before they were dismissed for 218.

Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi top scored with 55 while Rahmanullah Gurbaz, making his Test debut, hit 46.

Mark Adair picked up three wickets to finish with eight for the match. Craig Young and Barry McCarthy also claimed three apiece.

Gurbaz, better known for his flamboyant and explosive shot-making in limited overs cricket, clubbed the only two sixes of the innings.

Chasing just 111 for victory, Ireland slumped to 13-3 with 18-year-old fast bowler Naveed Zadran clean-bowling opener Peter Moor and Curtis Campher, both without scoring.

Balbirnie denied the teenager a hat-trick but Harry Tector was soon caught behind by Gurbaz off Nijat Masood for two.

Balbirnie and Paul Stirling, who both played in Ireland's debut Test in 2018, briefly steadied dressing room nerves.

Stirling was then caught in the slips off left-arm spinner Zia-ur-Rehman for 14 as Ireland slipped to 39-4 just after tea.

However, Balbirnie moved watchfully to his fourth Test half-century, which came from 86 balls, ably supported by Lorcan Tucker (27 not out) in a crucial winning partnership of 72.

The two teams will now play three one-day internationals and three T20 games as part of their multi-format series.

Cricket

Ireland Cricket Team / Afghanistan Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

10h | Panorama
Colourful Benarasi sharis are displayed in every corner of the exhibition area, each radiating more glamour than the other. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Of glistening silk and glamour Benarasi: Festival begins at Le Méridien Dhaka

8h | Mode
Photo: Collected

29 February: What makes the leap day 'extra' special

1d | Features
20-year-old Shojib works as a machine operator at a shopping bag factory despite his challenges. Photo: SEID

Meet Shojib: Defying limits despite hearing and speech impairments

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trump is unstoppable

Trump is unstoppable

21h | Videos
Where is the end of the trend of the capital market?

Where is the end of the trend of the capital market?

1d | Videos
What position did the Turkish-Arab countries take against the Israeli occupation?

What position did the Turkish-Arab countries take against the Israeli occupation?

22h | Videos
BPL 2024 stats

BPL 2024 stats

22h | Videos