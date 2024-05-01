Afghanistan pick six all-rounders in T20 World Cup squad

Sports

Reuters
01 May, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2024, 03:46 pm

Related News

Afghanistan pick six all-rounders in T20 World Cup squad

Afghanistan will hope the presence of all-rounders Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat and Nangeyalia Kharote will add depth to their batting.

Reuters
01 May, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2024, 03:46 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Afghanistan have packed six all-rounders, including captain Rashid Khan, in their 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies in June.

Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, and the wicketkeeping duo of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Mohammad Ishaq were the only four frontline batters in the squad unveiled on X on Tuesday night.

Afghanistan will hope the presence of all-rounders Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat and Nangeyalia Kharote will add depth to their batting.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Noor Ahmad will join Rashid and Nabi in Afghanistan's formidable spin attack, which is likely to be key to their performance in the 20-team tournament.

Top-order batter Hashmatullah Shahidi, who led Afghanistan in the 50-overs World Cup in India last year, did not make the squad.

Afghanistan begin their Group C campaign against Uganda on June 3. The top two teams from the group, which also include New Zealand and West Indies, will advance to the Super 8 stage.

Afghanistan squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (captain), Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi

Cricket

Afghanistan Cricket Team / T20 world cup 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Deforestation and land erosion have resulted in reduced flow of the Sangu River, which is making lives even harder for people living in the river basin. PHOTO: SYED ZAKIR HOSSAIN

Vanishing forests, receding waters and impending disaster in the Sangu river basin

7h | Panorama
Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

1d | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

1d | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Guardiola reaches milestone for Man City

Guardiola reaches milestone for Man City

Now | Videos
Samsung posted a 933% operating profit in the first quarter of the year

Samsung posted a 933% operating profit in the first quarter of the year

2h | Videos
Narendra Modi wants to exploit communal hatred in India's Lok Sabha elections

Narendra Modi wants to exploit communal hatred in India's Lok Sabha elections

19h | Videos
The US administration is being strict with the protesting students

The US administration is being strict with the protesting students

21h | Videos