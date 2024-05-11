Ireland record famous T20I win against Pakistan in Dublin

TBS Report
11 May, 2024, 12:00 am
Last modified: 11 May, 2024, 12:02 am

Ireland record famous T20I win against Pakistan in Dublin

Abbas Afridi was entrusted with the duty of defending 10 but Campher struck two boundaries to help Ireland home.

TBS Report
11 May, 2024, 12:00 am
Last modified: 11 May, 2024, 12:02 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Ireland beat Pakistan for the first time in T20Is after they chased down a stiff 183 thanks to a half-century from Andy Balbirnie and useful contributions from Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany and Curtis Campher at Castle Avenue in Dublin on Friday. 

It was just the second time these two teams met in this format. 

Batting first, Pakistan posted 182-6 after 20 overs. Saim Ayub made an enterprising 45 off 29. Captain Babar Azam, in at three, scored 57 off 43 deliveries. 

Iftikhar Ahmed's 37 off just 15 gave the much-needed impetus to Pakistan's innings. 

In reply, Balbirnie anchored the chase with a 55-ball-77. 

Abbas Afridi was entrusted with the duty of defending 10 but Campher struck two boundaries to help Ireland home.

